52nd Annual – Cross Country Invitational Sat., Oct. 10th At City Park'
September 16, 2026
The 52nd Annual Potosi Cross Country Invitational will be held Saturday, October 10th at the Potosi City Park. With over 40 schools invited, the park will be packed with racing fans from all around the area.
The meet, which also doubles as the High School MAAA Conference meet, will be run on the “Coach Steve Davis Cross Country Course”. High School competitors will run a 5K or 3.1 mile course and Middle School will run the longest course of their season covering 1.9 miles. The Varsity Girls will start the day of racing at 9:30 a.m. “Please come out and support your Running Trojans,” is the invitation.
The Trojans Invitational Meet on Saturday, Oct. 10th at the Potosi City Park begins with Varsity Girls (Top 7) at 9:30 a.m.; Varsity Boys (Top 7) at 10:00 a.m.; Junior Varsity Girls at 10:30 a.m.; Junior Varsity Boys at 11 a.m.; Middle School Girls at 11:30 a.m. and Middle School Boys at 12 noon.
Awards will be given for both after running is completed.
Concessions are available in the Park by the Cross Country Team and Parents.
The Potosi City Park is closed to traffic on Saturday. Parking is available in the area at Potosi Elementary and neighboring locations.
Please use caution on Highway P and in the area of the Park and school facility.
The meet, which also doubles as the High School MAAA Conference meet, will be run on the “Coach Steve Davis Cross Country Course”. High School competitors will run a 5K or 3.1 mile course and Middle School will run the longest course of their season covering 1.9 miles. The Varsity Girls will start the day of racing at 9:30 a.m. “Please come out and support your Running Trojans,” is the invitation.
The Trojans Invitational Meet on Saturday, Oct. 10th at the Potosi City Park begins with Varsity Girls (Top 7) at 9:30 a.m.; Varsity Boys (Top 7) at 10:00 a.m.; Junior Varsity Girls at 10:30 a.m.; Junior Varsity Boys at 11 a.m.; Middle School Girls at 11:30 a.m. and Middle School Boys at 12 noon.
Awards will be given for both after running is completed.
Concessions are available in the Park by the Cross Country Team and Parents.
The Potosi City Park is closed to traffic on Saturday. Parking is available in the area at Potosi Elementary and neighboring locations.
Please use caution on Highway P and in the area of the Park and school facility.
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