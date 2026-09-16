Potosi FFA receives FCS Financial Shaping Rural Missouri Grant!
September 16, 2026
“Potosi FFA would like to extend a special Thank You to FCS Financial for awarding Potosi FFA the Shaping Rural Missouri Grant 2026! Representing FCS Financial, Blake Boyer, presented Potosi FFA with the Grant on August 6, 2026 during the Annual Washington County Fair. Thank you!!!” said Cassie Nickelson, Potosi High School Agriculture Teacher & FFA Advisor. The Potosi Future Farmers of America group is made up of Potosi High School students who are participating in Agriculture related studies and projects. The local future of farming is represented by Potosi and Caledonia FFA groups through school. (Sub. Photo)
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