PURCELL TIRE CELEBRATED 90 YEARS OF SERVICE
September 16, 2026
PURCELL TIRE CELEBRATED 90 YEARS OF SERVICE on Saturday, Sept. 12th, 2026 at their Headquarters on Hall Street in Potosi. The company has a great history with Potosi and Washington County, employing literally thousands of people over the years, from the area. The day was beautiful and the Purcell staff welcomed community members to enjoy food and refreshments, bounce houses and sand pits (in big tires), race tracks and lots of gifts of all kinds. There was a car cruise-in with several nice rides and plant tours as well. Bob and Juanita Purcell thanked everyone for their support and involvement in the company and spoke of the years past as well as a bright future. Congratulations to the Purcell Tire family as they celebrated another milestone for the company!
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