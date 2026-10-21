General Election Absentee Voting Open
October 21, 2026
The Washington County Clerk is reminding voters the Clerk’s Office is now offering Absentee Voting for the November General Election.
Qualified Voters can cast their vote by Absentee through Monday, November 2nd, 2026 at 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office, 102 N. Missouri Street, Potosi.
Denny Hoskins, CPA, Missouri Secretary of State, pursuant to RSMo 116.025, and his office have provided what is called ‘Fair Ballot Language’ to help explain what a specific proposition is on the November ballot.
Every voter should read and find as much as they can about these proposed amendments and the proposition and vote accordingly to her or his opinion.
This is the reason we vote as a country, state, county and city. To have the ability to express our opinion. Take the time, do some research and cast your vote.
Fair Ballot Language
For the General Election held November 3, 2026
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
A “yes” vote will repeal Article I, Section 36, of the Missouri Constitution approved by the voters in 2024 which provided reproductive healthcare rights, including abortion through fetal viability; continue to ensure women’s ability to access medical care for medical emergencies, ectopic pregnancies, and miscarriages; allow legislation to regulate abortion providers and facilities to ensure health and safety; require informed and voluntary consent for an abortion, including parental or judicial consent for minors; allow restriction of abortions to cases of medical emergency, rape and incest under twelve weeks gestation, and fetal anomalies; prohibit public funding of abortions except in limited circumstances; and prohibit gender transition procedures for minors including gender transition surgeries, cross-see hormones or puberty-blocking drugs, with exceptions for specific medical conditions.
A “no” vote will leave Article I, Section 36, of the Missouri Constitution approved by voters in 2024 in place; will not limit abortion to cases of medical emergency, rape and incest under twelve weeks gestation, and fetal anomalies, but leave access to abortion available through fetal viability; will not prohibit gender transition procedures for minors.
If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.
Constitutional Amendment No. 6
A “yes” vote will prohibit the people’s elected representatives from directly amending or changing any law enacted through the initiative process; require that any modifications to laws enacted through the initiative process be referred to the people by a vote of at least 80% of each chamber of the General Assembly; restrict the legislature from passing laws that limit the ability to pursue initiatives and referenda; maintain the current signature requirements of five percent of the individual legal voters in each of two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts for proposing a law; maintain the current signature requirement of eight percent of individual legal voters in each of two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts for proposing a constitutional amendment; and maintain the current requirement that a simple statewide majority of votes cast on a measure by individual legal voters is sufficient to enact any law or constitutional amendment.
A“to” vote will not change the current constitutional provisions, which already give citizens the right to propose initiatives and referenda.
If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.
Constitutional Amendment No. 7
A “Yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to establish the “Show-Me Prosperity Fund,” a permanent public endowment fund to support state government with the goal of eliminating state-imposed taxes without impairing the real value of the fund’s principal; prohibit the General Assembly from appropriating or diverting monies from the fund until notification is given by the State Treasurer that the net investment earnings of the fund are sufficient to eliminate state-imposed taxes; cap the total amount of moneys that may be appropriated from the fund in a fiscal year to three percent of the average market value of the fund over the preceding five fiscal years; and prohibit the General Assembly from enacting the eliminated state-imposed taxes, provided, however, that in the event the fund is unable to meet its obligations due to insolvency, revenue shortfall, or program failure, the General Assembly shall retain full authority to appropriate funds from any lawful source and to enact legislation establishing or increasing taxes or other revenues as necessary.
A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to establish a permanent public endowment fund to support state government with the goal of eliminating state-imposed taxes.
If passed, this measure will have no immediate impact on taxes but could lead to the elimination of state-imposed taxes if the net investment earnings of the fund become sufficient to support that outcome.
Constitutional Amendment No. 8
A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to require counties to: elect a sheriff every four years, which is currently required by statute; place in the Constitution provisions regarding sheriffs’ duties that are currently provided by statute; and provide that an elected sheriff may be removed from office only through a writ of quo warranto initiated by the Attorney General.
A “to” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution. Current Missouri statutes providing for the election of county sheriff’s to four-year terms and governing their duties and removal will remain in effect unless changed by law.
If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.
Proposition A
A “yes” vote will approve the act of the General Assembly en-titled “House Bill No. 1 (2025 Extraordinary Session),” which redraws the congressional district boundaries.
A “no” vote will leave in place the congressional district boundaries enacted in 2022.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.
Locally, there are no contested races at the County level. There are races in state level offices that will be on the ballot.
No Excuse Absentee Voting begins on Tuesday, October 20th, 2026.
Voter registration is open until Wednesday, October 7th, 2026.
Everyone is encouraged to do their research and vote. Their are several State questions on the ballot.
Qualified Voters can cast their vote by Absentee through Monday, November 2nd, 2026 at 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office, 102 N. Missouri Street, Potosi.
Denny Hoskins, CPA, Missouri Secretary of State, pursuant to RSMo 116.025, and his office have provided what is called ‘Fair Ballot Language’ to help explain what a specific proposition is on the November ballot.
Every voter should read and find as much as they can about these proposed amendments and the proposition and vote accordingly to her or his opinion.
This is the reason we vote as a country, state, county and city. To have the ability to express our opinion. Take the time, do some research and cast your vote.
Fair Ballot Language
For the General Election held November 3, 2026
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
A “yes” vote will repeal Article I, Section 36, of the Missouri Constitution approved by the voters in 2024 which provided reproductive healthcare rights, including abortion through fetal viability; continue to ensure women’s ability to access medical care for medical emergencies, ectopic pregnancies, and miscarriages; allow legislation to regulate abortion providers and facilities to ensure health and safety; require informed and voluntary consent for an abortion, including parental or judicial consent for minors; allow restriction of abortions to cases of medical emergency, rape and incest under twelve weeks gestation, and fetal anomalies; prohibit public funding of abortions except in limited circumstances; and prohibit gender transition procedures for minors including gender transition surgeries, cross-see hormones or puberty-blocking drugs, with exceptions for specific medical conditions.
A “no” vote will leave Article I, Section 36, of the Missouri Constitution approved by voters in 2024 in place; will not limit abortion to cases of medical emergency, rape and incest under twelve weeks gestation, and fetal anomalies, but leave access to abortion available through fetal viability; will not prohibit gender transition procedures for minors.
If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.
Constitutional Amendment No. 6
A “yes” vote will prohibit the people’s elected representatives from directly amending or changing any law enacted through the initiative process; require that any modifications to laws enacted through the initiative process be referred to the people by a vote of at least 80% of each chamber of the General Assembly; restrict the legislature from passing laws that limit the ability to pursue initiatives and referenda; maintain the current signature requirements of five percent of the individual legal voters in each of two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts for proposing a law; maintain the current signature requirement of eight percent of individual legal voters in each of two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts for proposing a constitutional amendment; and maintain the current requirement that a simple statewide majority of votes cast on a measure by individual legal voters is sufficient to enact any law or constitutional amendment.
A“to” vote will not change the current constitutional provisions, which already give citizens the right to propose initiatives and referenda.
If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.
Constitutional Amendment No. 7
A “Yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to establish the “Show-Me Prosperity Fund,” a permanent public endowment fund to support state government with the goal of eliminating state-imposed taxes without impairing the real value of the fund’s principal; prohibit the General Assembly from appropriating or diverting monies from the fund until notification is given by the State Treasurer that the net investment earnings of the fund are sufficient to eliminate state-imposed taxes; cap the total amount of moneys that may be appropriated from the fund in a fiscal year to three percent of the average market value of the fund over the preceding five fiscal years; and prohibit the General Assembly from enacting the eliminated state-imposed taxes, provided, however, that in the event the fund is unable to meet its obligations due to insolvency, revenue shortfall, or program failure, the General Assembly shall retain full authority to appropriate funds from any lawful source and to enact legislation establishing or increasing taxes or other revenues as necessary.
A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to establish a permanent public endowment fund to support state government with the goal of eliminating state-imposed taxes.
If passed, this measure will have no immediate impact on taxes but could lead to the elimination of state-imposed taxes if the net investment earnings of the fund become sufficient to support that outcome.
Constitutional Amendment No. 8
A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to require counties to: elect a sheriff every four years, which is currently required by statute; place in the Constitution provisions regarding sheriffs’ duties that are currently provided by statute; and provide that an elected sheriff may be removed from office only through a writ of quo warranto initiated by the Attorney General.
A “to” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution. Current Missouri statutes providing for the election of county sheriff’s to four-year terms and governing their duties and removal will remain in effect unless changed by law.
If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.
Proposition A
A “yes” vote will approve the act of the General Assembly en-titled “House Bill No. 1 (2025 Extraordinary Session),” which redraws the congressional district boundaries.
A “no” vote will leave in place the congressional district boundaries enacted in 2022.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.
Locally, there are no contested races at the County level. There are races in state level offices that will be on the ballot.
No Excuse Absentee Voting begins on Tuesday, October 20th, 2026.
Voter registration is open until Wednesday, October 7th, 2026.
Everyone is encouraged to do their research and vote. Their are several State questions on the ballot.
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