TROJAN VOLLEYBALL WINS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP!
October 21, 2026
The 2026 Volleyball Trojan team includes, from left, #6 Corinne Ainley, #23 Eden Robart, #11 Macyn McCarthy, #10 Adalynn Gibson, #20 Sophie Essmyer and #7 Adalyn Kirby; standing Coach Paige West, Head Coach Ashley Matthews, #22 Ruby Thebeau, #2 Eve Litton, #12 Brenley Thornton, #1 Presley Smith, #9 Kaydence Eden, #5 Grayson Webb, Coach Tiara McCarthy, Manager Amontae Hill and Coach Chandler Franklin.
The Potosi Lady Trojan Volleyball team is now playing in the District Tournament at Potosi High School. The P.H.S. Volleyball Team defeated Central and Arcadia Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 13th to advance to the Gold Bracket of the Conference Tournament. On Thursday, Oct. 15th, the Trojans beat Fredericktown and then Farmington to win the MAAA Conference Championship at the Potosi High School gym. The Trojan Volleyball Team, 34-0-1, has not lost a match this season and have a single ‘tie’ with Leopold in tournament play earlier in the season. The Trojans are hosting the District Tournament this week at the Potosi High School gymnasium.
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