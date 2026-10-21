A LIFE-SAVING ADDITION FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS!
October 21, 2026
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD & POTOSI LIONS attended C.P.R. Classes and A.E.D. Training at the Washington County Ambulance District headquarters at the Industrial Park on Highway 8 on Monday, Oct. 19th, 2026. Here, W.C.A.D. Trainer Travis Wilkinson hosts C.P.R. class as Jeff Higginbotham and Eddie Lewis (front, right) learn the correct positioning and pace for cardiac assistance and intervention. The group also learned how to correctly use the new A.E.D. machines.
Your Washington County Fair Board is proud to announce that they have received two Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), generously provided by the Washington County Ambulance District.
These life-saving devices will be placed in two locations on the fairgrounds: one at the Potosi Lions Den and the other at the Washington County Fair Exhibit Hall.
Several members of the W.C. Fair Board attended CPR/AED training on Monday, Oct. 19th to help prepare them to respond in the event of a cardiac emergency and to meet the requirements to be qualified and receive these important devices.
The AEDs will be positioned to be accessible during events and activities at the Potosi Lions Den and throughout the use of the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Safety is a top priority for your Washington County Fair Board! Whether you’re attending the fair, a community gathering, or a private event, the fair board wants to help ensure that life-saving equipment is available when every second counts.
A huge Thank You to the Washington County Ambulance District for their generous donation, training, and continued commitment to the safety of our community!
Working together to make your fairgrounds and community a safer place!
These life-saving devices will be placed in two locations on the fairgrounds: one at the Potosi Lions Den and the other at the Washington County Fair Exhibit Hall.
Several members of the W.C. Fair Board attended CPR/AED training on Monday, Oct. 19th to help prepare them to respond in the event of a cardiac emergency and to meet the requirements to be qualified and receive these important devices.
The AEDs will be positioned to be accessible during events and activities at the Potosi Lions Den and throughout the use of the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Safety is a top priority for your Washington County Fair Board! Whether you’re attending the fair, a community gathering, or a private event, the fair board wants to help ensure that life-saving equipment is available when every second counts.
A huge Thank You to the Washington County Ambulance District for their generous donation, training, and continued commitment to the safety of our community!
Working together to make your fairgrounds and community a safer place!
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
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