Show-Me Road Rally Again In The County
October 21, 2026
Organizers have announced the date of Saturday, Nov. 7th, 2026 for the one day event in Washington County for the Annual Show-Me Road Rally.
The rally will be a single day event and begin with the Parc Expose at the Courthouse in Downtown Potosi.
The Parc Expose is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. To approximately 11 a.m. With the start beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The rally will run on various routes throughout the County and the 'Rally Headquarters' will again be at Twin Eagle Lake Resort.
The street will be closed on North Missouri in front of the Courthouse from approximately 9 a.m. To 11:30 a.m.
Plan on attending, meet some drivers, take some photos and have some fun.
The rally will be a single day event and begin with the Parc Expose at the Courthouse in Downtown Potosi.
The Parc Expose is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. To approximately 11 a.m. With the start beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The rally will run on various routes throughout the County and the 'Rally Headquarters' will again be at Twin Eagle Lake Resort.
The street will be closed on North Missouri in front of the Courthouse from approximately 9 a.m. To 11:30 a.m.
Plan on attending, meet some drivers, take some photos and have some fun.
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