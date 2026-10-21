Youth Deer Hunt Is This Weekend
October 21, 2026
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters, landowners, and others of changes to regulations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri for the upcoming deer-hunting season. The changes focus on simplifying regulations and responding to public input. See the complete story in this issue.
Deer Early Youth Portion Moved Earlier This Year
MDC has moved the Early Youth Portion one week earlier this year to Oct. 24 and 25 to help avoid conflicts with Halloween activities at the end of October. The Early Youth Portion typically occurs two weekends prior to the November portion. This year it will occur three weekends prior.
MDC has moved the Early Youth Portion one week earlier this year to Oct. 24 and 25 to help avoid conflicts with Halloween activities at the end of October. The Early Youth Portion typically occurs two weekends prior to the November portion. This year it will occur three weekends prior.
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