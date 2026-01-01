P.H.S. Assembly Honored Conference & District Success

MIDDLE SCHOOL CHOIR - John Evans Middle School Choir students received 1 or 2 ratings at the Union Music Festival. The students are Brayleigh Bequette, Khloe Pratt, Celia Cinciripini, Elicia Davis, Alexis Pickett, Ava Carron, Kya Shepard, Sarah Simmons, Drew Kelley, Brianna Henson, Illiana Gallaher, Brinley Light, Bailey Boyer, Aubrey Gleeson, Adalie Rackovan, Penny Bowen. The J.E.M.S. Choir received a 2 rating. The choir includes Adalie Rackovan, Alexis Pickett, Amelia Marler, Ava Carron, Braxton Lawson, Brayleigh Bequette, Brooklynne Fryman, Celia Cinciripini, Drew Kelley, Elicia Davis, Hallie Aubuchon, Jeremyah Stickler, Kaleb Johnson, Khloe Pratt, Kya Shepard, Landon Mead, Lillian Portell, Penelope Bowen, Rylee Vaughn, and Silas Cinciripini. All District Choir for Junior High included Brayleigh Bequette, Khloe Pratt, Celia Cinciripini, Elicia Davis, Alexis Pickett and Ava Carron.


