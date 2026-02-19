This Saturday . . . Old Mines Area Historical Society Dinner & Euchre Tournament
February 19, 2026
The Old Mines Area Historical Society is holding the first ever - possibly first annual - Euchre Tournament at St. James Catholic Cafeteria, Potosi, on Saturday, Feb. 21st.
Dinner will be offered with chicken alfredo and salad beginning at 5 p.m. with Euchre starting at 6 p.m.
The O.M.A.H.S. group has petitioned the County Commission to ‘Proclaim’ an Annual Euchre Day to celebrate the history of the game in our area. Euchre has been passed down by generations and is still going strong, being played by many, many people regularly.
Entry is $15 a person, which includes dinner. For dinner only, it is $10 a plate. Soda and water for purchase, and B.Y.O.B.
There will be lots of fun and games along with a 50/50 donation drawing.
Don’t get muled!
