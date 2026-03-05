Traffic to shift tomorrow on Missouri Route 8 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A long-awaited milestone in the rehabilitation of the Missouri Route 8 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad in Washington County, near Potosi, is set for tomorrow, Friday, March 6. S & A Equipment & Builders, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to move to the second half of the project. The first half of the bridge is complete, and the contractor now plans to shift traffic to allow them to work on the other side of the bridge. Temporary signals will remain in place to direct traffic through the newly configured work zone. The project was expected to be completed in September 2025 but has experienced several delays. The contractor plans to have the second half completed, temporary signals removed, and the roadway reopened to two-way traffic by the end of May 2026. As with this and all construction, schedules are subject to change. For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-8-bridge-rehabilitation-over-union-pacific-railroad-washington-county. MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media: Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram
